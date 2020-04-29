The Samsung Galaxy M31, which originally launched in India, is now rolling out in the UK as an Amazon exclusive. That means it's likely to pave the way for other territories to take on the big-battery M series too.

You may know Samsung best for its flagship S series, such as the S20 Ultra, or the A series for bringing connectivity at a sensible price, such as the A90 5G. The M series, however, is all about big specs at a not-so-big price: the M31 will be priced at £245, bringing together a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and massive 6,000mAh battery capacity.

That makes the Galaxy M31 a bargain. It seems that Samsung doesn't want to allow competitors, such as the super Moto G8 Power, to own this section of the market. That Motorola phone has a 5,000mAh battery, which is good enough for two days of life before recharging - so you can just imagine how long-lasting the Samsung should be.

That's not all though. The Galaxy M31 also brings a quad rear camera, including a 64-megapixel main sensor, alongside an 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP depth sensor and 5MP macro lens. As we've so often seen with such proclaimed "quad" cameras, however, the last two in that list aren't likely to bring much to the party - we'd rather a zoom lens.

We look forward to reviewing this handset, as it sounds like a likely contender to feature in our best phones £200-400 list