Samsung phone with pop-up camera leaked, new Galaxy A series?

Samsung is reportedly developing a smartphone with a pop-up camera, which will be its first to feature the tech.

Thought to be a new device for the Galaxy A series, leaked images show what looks to be an entry to mid-range phone, with a fairly chunky bezel but no hole-punch camera - as on many other Samsung handsets.

That effectively offers an uninterrupted display, with the front-face camera seemingly popping up whenever you want to take a selfie or make a video call.

In fact, it looks remarkably similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro from the front - another with a pop-up camera - save for the positioning of the physical buttons on the right-hand side.

The leaked images (posted by Pigtou in collaboration with OnLeaks) also suggest the phone will come with a triple-lens camera on the rear (plus flash). That's also similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro, although in a different position - top-left rather than top-centre.

What looks to be a fingerprint sensor on the back is what makes us think that this is entry to mid, as it clearly will not support Samsung's on-display fingerprint scanning.

There's no word yet on availability or which regions the phone might come to. We'll update when we get more.