Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip foldable alongside the Galaxy S20 series earlier this year. It's available in an LTE model - although a new report indicates Samsung might announce a 5G model of the Galaxy Flip in 2020.

According to SamMobile, Samsung plans to release a 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip sometimes "later this year". The so-called Galaxy Z Flip 5G will have 256GB of storage (there’s no 512GB or 128GB variant), the report said. Keep in mind the original Galaxy Z Flip doesn’t have a microSD slot.

When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip a couple of months ago, we did so with plenty of excitement. We figured it would make waves, and we even called it a step forward for folding phones - but it's also clear there are compromises outside of the price. The display material, for instance, isn't very robust, and we found damage in normal use within a week of testing.

It'll be interesting if the 5G variant launches with improvements over the LTE model. But there's been no evidence of that, unfortunately.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G reportedly carries model number SM-F707B for the international market. SM-xxxB model numbers usually correspond with 5G Galaxy devices launches in Europe and markets like Australia.

Although SamMobile isn't yet certain which markets will definitely get the new 5G phone, it does think a North American release can be expected.