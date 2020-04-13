Samsung's Galaxy S20 series is still very new, and yet, we're already starting to learn about the company's next smartphone.

According to Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), the upcoming Galaxy S21 could feature "under-screen" camera technology, which makes us wonder if it'll have a bezel-less display - one without any notches or cutouts or punch holes - because it'd have a camera below the glass. Phone makers Oppo and Xiaomi have already demoed prototypes with such technology, so it's not impossible.

Samsung is considering using the under-screen camera technology on the Galaxy S21 first, and is evaluating the feasibility of the technology. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 9, 2020

However, Ice Universe - who has a decent track record when it comes to leaking news about Samsung's next phones - doesn't specify it's an under-display selfie camera. We're just assuming it is the front sensor.

There are other rumours about the Galaxy S21's selfie camera, though. For instance, Samsung could use a bigger sensor with optical image stabilisation. It's reportedly (via SamMobile) testing two prototypes: One with a 1/2-inch sensor (likely 48-megapixel resolution) and another with a 1/2.55-inch sensor (likely 12-megapixel resolution) with OIS.

The Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20+ use a 1/3.2-inch 10-megapixel selfie camera with dual-pixel autofocus. The Galaxy S20 Ultra uses a 1/2.65-inch 40-megapixel sensor with Super PD autofocus. All three can record up to 4K 60fps videos and have autofocus using their front-facing cameras.

In other words, the S21's might not only include an under-display selfie snapper but one with a larger sensor and OIS.