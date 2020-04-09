Samsung shows off the Galaxy A41, a new mid-range smartphone

Samsung has demonstrated that it still sees great potential in the lower end of the smartphone market by taking the wraps off the Galaxy A41, its latest mid-range smartphone, which could go a long way towards making you feel like you've got a top-line Galaxy phone without costing nearly so much as the manufacturer's flagships.

The Galaxy A41 (these naming conventions are getting harder to track) has a 6.1-inch screen that Samsung's calling an Infinity-U AMOLED display, which isn't as fancy as the likes of the Galaxy S20 but should still look pretty great for the price, which will be £269 in the UK.

It's backed with a 3,500mAh battery that has 15W fast charging, although in truth that's starting to look more like normal charging in the smartphone market this year.

Impressively, there's a solid camera array on the phone's back, too, despite the slashed price - you still get three lenses, in the form of a 48MP main camera, a 5MP Depth camera and 8MP Ultra-Wide option, letting you get plenty of variety as you shoot. Of course, the front camera is also present and correct at 25MP, with a tiny notch in the screen another differentiator between this and Samsung's more expensive handsets, which feature punch-hole cameras.

The phone will be available in blue, silver and black, and all three feature the slightly shaded designs you can see above, rather than just a solid colour - Samsung is calling these Prism Crush colour schemes, for what it's worth.

The A41 will come with 4GB of RAM and only 64GB of internal storage, but you'll be able to expand this by up to 512GB using a microSD card, while its octa-core processor is also noticeably less powerful than other models.

Still, for £269 you can accept a few shortcuts, and we'll look forward to getting our hands on it soon to put it through its paces. The phone should be available in May, in Europe at least.

Samsung also took the opportunity to announce 5G versions of its Galaxy A51 and A71 smartphones, a welcome widening of the 5G market again.