Samsung Galaxy Note 20 still on target for August launch

Samsung is reportedly still on course to launch its next Note smartphone in its traditional August slot.

While it and rival Apple have clearly been affected during the current climate, Samsung is said to be in a position to launch the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 normally.

"Preparations are underway for the upcoming Galaxy Note launch, and there is no delay," an industry insider told The Korea Herald.

"But regarding a physical event, things are yet to be discussed, we are considering measures likes an online event."

Naturally, hosting large events with many journalists, influencers and industry members in attendance is a no-go at present, but it hasn't yet been ruled out.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is rumoured to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset running the show. It is also said to continue the design aesthetic of the Galaxy S20 range, albeit with an upgraded S Pen and mammoth 7-inch display (on one of the versions, at least).

It is also likely that the display will have a 120Hz refresh rate for mobile gaming. While other tips suggest that it will adopt Samsung's under-display camera tech for a completely notch-less/hole-punch-free screen.

We'll find out more in the coming weeks and months, no doubt.