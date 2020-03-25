Samsung is updating last year's Galaxy S10 and Note 10 with features that were originally exclusive to its newest flagship, the Galaxy S20.

The new features include camera-specific updates, such as Single Take, which lets you hit the shutter button once to simultaneously capture a shot with different camera effects. The S10 and Note 10 are also getting a Custom Filter, which serves up a photo filter from an existing image.

There's even a Pro video mode with more settings control, a new gallery, and sharing features. The gallery’s Clean View, for instance, groups together similar shots under one thumbnail for optimum organisation.

Finally, the software update will bring some low-light photography improvements in the form of Night Hyperlapse mode, which allows hyperlapse videos to come out better in low-light conditions. The Galaxy S10’s regular Night Mode will also be updated as part of this update.

As for the more general updates, there’s a new Quick Crop mode, Quick Share, and Music Share features, according to Samsung. The company didn’t say when exactly we can expect the update, but it will roll out to select markets such as the US “in the coming weeks".

