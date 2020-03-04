How to power-off or restart the Samsung Galaxy S20

There's been a small but significant change to the Galaxy S models and for those opting to buy the Galaxy S20, you might find that you can't figure out how to turn it off.

That's because it no longer supports a press and hold of the "power" button to give the power or standby buttons - but you can reprogramme the side button if you wish.

Firstly, here's how to power off or restart your Samsung Galaxy S20:

Swipe down the notifications pane. You'll see a power icon. Tap that icon and you'll see the option to power off or restart.

See, it's simple once you know where to find it. But that's only the software option. There is also a hardware power off option.

Just press and hold the side button and volume down together and you'll get to the same power option window. If your phone has crashed or becomes unresponsive, the same hardware option works - press and hold the side button and volume down for 10 seconds. You should feel a little buzz and your phone will reboot.

By default, a press and hold of the side button on the Samsung Galaxy S20 will trigger Bixby Voice, letting you talk to Samsung's digital assistant. If you don't want that, or want to restore the power options that you had on older Samsung devices, that's simple too:

Follow the steps above to get to the power screen. At the bottom of the page, tap on "side key settings" Select what you want the button to do.

Here you have a range of options for a press and hold (the old way of turning your phone off), as well as a double press. We like to launch the camera on a double press, but you can change that to launch any app you like.

If you've got your hands on a Samsung Galaxy S20 device, we've run through a whole range of tips and tricks to help you get the most from your phone.