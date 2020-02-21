Samsung appears to have accidentally spammed Galaxy phone users worldwide.

On 20 February, users around the globe began reporting on Twitter and other social channels that they received an odd push notification from Samsung’s Find My Mobile app. The alert contained a “1” with another “1” below it. Hours after users received this Find My Mobile app message, Samsung confirmed the notifications were sent by accident during an internal test.

Here's everything we know so far.

Here is an example from one user who received the notification:

Why did my Samsung give me a Find My Mobile notification that just said 1 1? pic.twitter.com/BqSEFwkuA1 — :3 (@SketchShiba) February 20, 2020

From what we can tell, Galaxy phone. users across the world received the push notification from Samsung's Find My Mobile app.

Samsung’s Find My Mobile app allows Samsung device owners to remotely locate or lock their devices. it also allows owners to back up data to Samsung Cloud, delete local data, and block others from accessing Samsung Pay.

About three hours after the "1" messages were sent to users, Samsung’s official UK Twitter account commented on the issue:

Recently, a notification about “Find My Mobile 1” occurred on a limited number of Galaxy devices. This was sent unintentionally during an internal test and there is no effect on your device. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our customers. ^LF — Samsung Help UK (@SamsungHelpUK) February 20, 2020

Samsung also confirmed the notification doesn't affect devices that received it. We've contacted Samsung for more information nevertheless.