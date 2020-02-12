Samsung Galaxy Z Flip deals and price: How much does Samsung's new foldable phone cost?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone is here - but how much does it cost and who is offering the best deals?

Unlike the Galaxy S20 series, the Z Flip is only available in a single version with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, 256GB of storage and 8GB of memory. It's certainly no slouch. The only drawback is that it is a 4G phone, not a 5G model.

The Z Flip is a clamshell folding phone so it simply clips together. It's a highly desirable device around 9cm by 7cm when folded. And when it it's unfolded you're looking at a superb 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED display.

There's a small secondary display on the outside of the phone which you can use to check notifications and see yourself if you want to take a selfie.

The Galaxy Z Flip price is $1,380 in the US and £1,299.99 in the UK. The Galaxy Z Flip release date is 14 February and it's available in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black.

Samsung says Galaxy Z Flip consumers will have access to Galaxy Z Premier Service, which provides tailored guidance and support over the phone.

The Galaxy Z Flip will be available in limited quantities in carrier and unlocked by Samsung versions starting 14 February. The Galaxy Z Flip will be available in stores and online through AT&T, Best Buy, Sprint, Samsung Experience Stores and Samsung.com. Galaxy Z Flip is priced at $1380.

In the UK, it will be available from Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse. Carphone is also making it available on plans starting from £75 per month with unlimited data (£80 upfront cost). As we mentioned above, it's on sale from 14 February.

