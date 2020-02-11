Forza Street coming to Samsung phones first

A partnership between Samsung and Xbox will result in the much-anticipated mobile racing game, Forza Street, being available to Samsung phone owners first.

The collaboration was announced as part of Samsung's Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco and pre-registration for the game is now open on the Galaxy Store. It is expected to be available for download from the spring.

Forza Street was first released for PC in April 2019, but this will represent its mobile debut.

It is a free-to-play street racing game which, like the Forza series for Xbox and Windows, will allow you to collect a swathe of different cars through winning races.

Classic muscle, modern sports and retro supercars are up for grabs, all of which can be then used in races. And one of its biggest attractions is that some events can take just a minute to complete, so ideal for a quick commute.

After its Galaxy smartphone debut, Forza Street will be release for other Android phones and iOS.

Also announced during the Unpacked press conference were the Samsung Galaxy S20 series of flagship phones, which will undoubtedly run the game at its best. It will be interesting to see if it will make use of each S20 handset's 120Hz display.