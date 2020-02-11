Samsung's Galaxy S20 series is here and it's available in a bunch of different colours as you'd expect. But which is the right one for you?

Here we'll tell you what's available and show you images of the phones in each S20 color. We've prepared this feature with a limited range of images but we'll update it with new pictures as Samsung sends us more.

• Galaxy S20: Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink

• Galaxy S20+: Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black

• Galaxy S20 Ultra: Cosmic Gray, Cosmic Black

• Galaxy Buds+: Black, White, Blue

Note that there are two models for each of the S20 and S20+ - a 4G and 5G version of each. The S20 Ultra comes in 5G only but there are two storage size variants - 128 and 512GB.

You can check out the latest pricing for each model in this feature: Samsung Galaxy S20 deals and pricing.

Here's the black S20 Ultra next to a blue S20+ and pink S20.

Here's the grey S20 Ultra next to the same blue S20+ and pink S20 from the above picture so you can notice the difference between the grey and black,

Here's another of the grey where you can really see the contrast between the grey and the black in the S20 Ultra ad.

Here's a couple of photos we took of the blue S20 - notice the pearlescent finish.

And here's the S20 in pink - again notice the pearlescent finish which looks great.

The black is fairly dark and, like previous glossy black Galaxy phones, will no doubt attract fingerprints aplenty. It's certainly one of the most difficult phones to photograph! You can also see it in the S20 5G Ultra ad we've included above.

And, finally, check out the Galaxy Buds+ in blue! They look ace. And there's a picture of them in white below so you can see them in a more standard colour, too.