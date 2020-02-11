Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is here! Clamshell foldable now official

Samsung has announced its next foldable. Called the Galaxy Z Flip, the new phone is being unveiled at Unpacked 2020.

It's totally different from Samsung's first foldable, the Galaxy Fold, as it folds up like a clamshell device, or like the new Motorola Razr. It features a flexible display that folds down and in half when closed, just like you'd close a flip phone. But it also has a cover display that shows notifications when the device is closed, and Samsung demoed how you can tap those notifications to jump into apps once you unfold the device.

The inside display is a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen with a minuscule bezel around the edge, and the outside one is a 1.1-inch AMOLED display. The cameras on the new Galaxy Z Flip are also placed inside and outside of the phone. There's an outward-facing dual camera setup featuring 12-megapixel ultra-wide and wide-angle lenses, while the selfie shooter on the inside of the device is a 10-megapixel camera.

The Galaxy Z Flip is built using a special hideaway hinge and foldable glass, which Samsung said should allow users to open and close the phone over 200,000 times. When unfolded, the device is just 6.9mm thick. However, the hinge - where the phone folds - is a tiny bit wider at 7.2mm.

The hideaway hinge allows users to open their phone into what Samsung is calling Flex Mode. This basically opens the phone to just over a 90-degree angle, in addition to the 180-degree, fully opened screen. Samsung showed off some of the apps specifically designed for Flex Mode, too, like YouTube, which shows the video on the top screen, while the comments are on the bottom.

The Camera app, too, shows the camera view at the top and options below.

The Galaxy Z Flip, of course, runs Android 10, and uses a 7-nanometer 64-bit Octa-Core processor. It also packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a 3,300mAh dual battery. The battery is capable of fast charge and wireless charging. While folded, the device has 73.6 x 87.4 x 17.3mm dimensions. The phone itself weighs 183 grams.

The Galaxy Z Flip comes in three colours: Mirror Purple, Mirror Black, and Mirror Gold, although the gold option won't be available everywhere. It will go on sale on 14 February and starts at the price of $1,380 in the US.

The phone isn't available at all US carriers, as only AT&T, Best Buy, Sprint, and Samsung.com are offering the Galaxy Z Flip at launch. One major feature the Galaxy Z Flip won't have is 5G capabilities. Instead, it'll only work with 4G.