Samsung has officially announced its new 2020 flagship handset, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Replacing the Galaxy S10 5G, the new S20 Ultra goes charging into the numbers game, looking to give you "bigger" specs than any other device on the market.

Nowhere is that more true than in the camera, where Samsung kicks things off with a 108-megapixel sensor. This will be used as the main camera, combining those pixels to result in a 12-megapixel image, but hoping that the latest camera tech will result in higher quality images than before.

That nestles alongside a mind-boggling 48-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, capable of taking shots at 100X zoom. It will offer incremental zoom levels right out to that extreme 100X, where the biggest challenge will be keeping it steady.

Packing in an ultra-wide camera and a depth sensor on the back too, the pronounced camera housing on the rear of the phone shouts about its camera prowess, while the 6.9-inch AMOLED display on the front gives you massive space to play.

There's a punch hole selfie camera in this display - again at a massive 40-megapixels - while the screen now offers 120Hz tech, aiming to give you smoother visuals. While the display is capable of Quad HD+ resolutions, you'll only get that 120Hz at the Full HD+ level.

This is a 5G handset - as are Samsung's other Galaxy S20 devices launched alongside the S20 Ultra - and powered by the Exynos 990 hardware in the UK and Europe. There's 12GB of RAM as standard, with a step-up to 16GB if you feel you need it.

Powering this smartphone colossus is a 5000mAh battery, large by any standard, which should hopefully get you through the day.

There's currently no word on pricing, but you'll be able to get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra from 13 March.

No, there isn't a 3.5mm headphone socket.