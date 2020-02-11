Later today, Samsung will officially unveil its trio of flagship phones, the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra. However, you can see them right here as what seems to be a video trailer or advert for the devices has leaked online.

Yep, we've now seen Samsung's devices in multiple image leaks, pretty much all the specs have been unceremoniously blurted out onto the internet from multiple sources, and now you can see each of the phones from pretty much every angle, sashaying across your screen.

Will there be anything new left to see at Unpacked 2020 later? Let's hope so. Indeed, you can watch the event live from 7pm GMT (11am PT, 2pm ET) - the details on how to are here.

Among those to post the video are Evan Blass (on Twitter) and DroidHolic (on YouTube).

The Samsung Galaxy S20 family are said to consist of the three aforementioned phones, with 6.2, 6.7 and 6.9-inch displays respectively.

The Ultra is the most premium of the devices, with a significant bump up in camera specs. It is thought it will sport a 108-megapixel main camera, 48-megapixel 10x telephoto, 12-megapixel ultra wide, plus a Time-of-Flight sensor in a massive unit on the rear.

We'll be covering all things Samsung during the event, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. You can also check out everything we have heard so far about the Galaxy S20 phones here: Samsung Galaxy S20 series specs, release date, news and rumours.