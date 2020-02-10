Samsung is less than a day away from announcing its next smartphones, and there is a lot of evidence to suggest a new foldable is coming. In fact, a promo video for the phone has already surfaced online.

WalkingCat posted a leaked video that shows the Thom Browne Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip. The video also shows the Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Watch Active 2 all in Thom Browne stripes. There is no indication where these stylish devices will launch. We also don't know pricing details, though the standard Z Flip is expected to cost about $1,500 in the US, and reports indicate the Thom Browne Edition could be $1,000 more.

Samsung's Unpacked event starts on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at 11am PT. While the show will take place in San Francisco, Samsung is live-streaming it and holding simultaneous events in other regions. Those of you who won't be lucky enough to attend and see the action unfold in person can still watch it all online from the comfort of your couch. Go here to learn how.

