We don't have long before the Samsung Galaxy S20 family of phones are to be formally unveiled - on Tuesday 11 February, to be precise - but here's another look at the most premium of them.

An alleged official marketing "poster" of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has popped up online, showing the rear of the forthcoming handset in two different shades.

Posted on Twitter by regular phone leaker Ishan Agarwal, the advertising material features the Ultra in its black and grey variants. It matches a previously leaked marketing one-sheet we covered at the end of January.

The first Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Official Poster! Both shades look pretty good. Also, the Galaxy Z Flip. Both are gonna be pretty expensive phones, though. Which one would you get? #GalaxyZFlip #GalaxyS20Ultra #GalaxyS20Series #Samsung #UNPACKED #GalaxyUNPACKED pic.twitter.com/pfqybnhLvM — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 7, 2020

You can also clearly see the much-rumoured, enormous four-camera unit on the back - previously said to be made up of a 108-megapixel main camera, 48-megapixel 10x telephoto, 12-megapixel ultra wide, and a time-of-flight sensor (ToF).

There is also confirmation that the Ultra, at the very least, will be 5G-enabled.

We don't yet know whether this means there will be two versions of the Ultra - one 5G, one 4G, possibly for different markets - but we'd be surprised if such a premium handset didn't just come with 5G as standard in regions such as Korea, the US and UK.

As we say above, we'll find out for sure in just a matter of days, with Samsung's latest Unpacked scheduled for 11 February. You can find out how to watch it live here.

Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.