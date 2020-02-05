Samsung itself has confirmed the imminent arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone, perhaps unwittingly.

Expected to be announced at the company's Unpacked event on 11 February, the handset has popped up on the support sites for Samsung France and Romania.

Listed with the model number EV-VF700, the Z Flip is referred to in a listing for a "leather case" on both language versions of the overall Samsung website.

It has also appeared in general support on Samsung's French support section.

To be fair, we doubt Samsung's own leaks spoil much - we already know just about everything about the phone prior to its launch anyway.

It has been previously suggested that it will be released for around £1,300, come with a foldable 6.7-inch internal display and clamshell design, and run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor.

Leaked specifications have also claimed that it will come with a 3,300mAh battery, 256GB of internal storage, and will only be a 4G handset, not 5G.

And, if that wasn't enough, it is said the rear camera will be made up of two 12-megapixel sensors - one standard, one ultra-wide. The front-facing camera - when the phone is open - will be 10-megapixel and appear in a punch-hole portion of the screen.

You can read more about the specs and latest rumours here.

Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.