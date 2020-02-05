The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is expected to formally launched on 11 February at the company's forthcoming Unpacked event.

It will be the second foldable phone to be released by Samsung but, contrary to speculation elsewhere, it isn't the much-rumoured Galaxy Fold 2.

That honour will go to an actual replacement to the larger form-factor Samsung Galaxy Fold - and there is now some evidence.

Dutch website GalaxyClub has been told that the internal codename for a new foldable phone is Winner 2 (or Win2). And that's important as the codename for the original Fold was simply Winner.

The codename given to the Z Flip, on the other hand, was Bloom - suggesting an entirely different product line.

So, while Winner 2 is hardly imaginative, it effectively highlights Samsung's expectations for the device - it will be the direct successor to the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

In addition to the Win2, a Win2 5G is also under development, which is perhaps more surprising. While the Fold came to different markets with and without 5G, by the time a Fold 2 is ready we'd be surprised if there is much need for a 4G-only handset in that category.

There are few other details at present, but we have heard previously that the Galaxy Fold 2 could come with a Note-style S Pen stylus, and could make an appearance between mid-to-late 2020.

You can read more about the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 in our extensive round-up here.

