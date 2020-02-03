Samsung Galaxy Z Flip appears in hands-on video

Samsung's upcoming folding clamshell phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, has appeared in a short hands-on video, showing the exterior, opening mechanism and the long primary display.

Thanks to a huge number of leaks and rumours over the past few months, we weren't really in any doubt about the phone's looks.

As images have shown previously, the video appears to confirm that this device is a folding clamshell smartphone, with one primary touchscreen which folds shut.

There is one other display, but it's only a basic ticker display on the outside to show the time, date and battery level.

Looking at the video, this appears to be quite a small pill-shaped panel sitting at the same level as the dual camera on the front cover.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip - First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020

One interesting thing to note is that - unlike the Moto Razr - the two halves of the screen don't appear to be flat and flush with one another when the phone is shut.

Instead, like the Galaxy Fold, there appears to be a slight gap up near the hinge which tapers to become narrower as it gets closer to the end, where it holds itself shut magnetically.

It looks a tiny bit awkward to open with one hand, but undoubtedly that's something you'd get used to over time.

Samsung is expected to unveil the phone alongside the Galaxy S20 series at an event on 11 February.

Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.