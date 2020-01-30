Samsung opens Galaxy S20 reservations with 6 March shipping date

Samsung is accepting reservations for ist next flagship phones, thought to be called the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra, although the company isn't expected to unveil the devices until its Unpacked event on 11 February.

To be clear, you can't yet pre-order the phones. Samsung is basically allowing you to grab your spot in line. You simply enter your name, contact information, and carrier, and that's it. By reserving, you ensure you'll get the device on launch day, even if Samsung runs out of stock, which is unlikely to happen. As for when these devices will go on sale in stores, it's looking like 6 March.

Samsung's page mentions delivery start 6 March, which might mean the sale date starts that very same day. That's not confirmed, but we've contacted Samsung for a comment and will report back when we learn more. For more information about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra phones, including all the leaks and rumours so far, check out our round-up.

Pocket-lint plans to attend Samsung’s Unpacked event, so we will bring you the latest as it happens. The company is also rumoured to be unveiling a new foldable phone, called the Galaxy Z Flip. Read our rumour round-up on that here.

