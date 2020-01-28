Samsung’s next foldable, thought to be called the Galaxy Z Flip, has now been fully revealed, thanks to a new leak including renders and specs.

WinFuture and Evleaks posted official renders from Samsung along with a full spec sheet for the Galaxy Z Flip. It shows the smartphone featuring a 6.7-inch OLED "Ultra Thin Glass” foldable display with a FHD+ 2636 x 1080 resolution and a 22:9 aspect ratio. Keep in mind Samsung's first foldable, the Galaxy Fold, was criticized for using a plastic panel. It had a number of issues before launch.

The Galaxy Z Flip will also feature a hole-punch camera at the top of the front display. There’s also a second display on the outside of the device. It's a 1.06-inch (300 x 116 resolution) OLED panel that shows the time and some notifications. In terms of cameras, the Galaxy Z Flip will feature three. On the outside, there is a dual-camera setup with a 12-megapixel and 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

On the inside, there is a single 10-megapixel camera. Other leaked specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a USB-C port for charging and audio. There’s no microSD card slot, no 3.5mm headphone jack, and no support for 5G.

It's worth noting that at least some models in Samsung's next flagship series, the Galaxy S20, are thought to support both LTE and 5G. That range might also boast the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. For more Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20 rumours, see our guides:

Pricing information for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip wasn't included in this new spec dump, but an earlier leak from XDA Developers indicated that the foldable phone will be cheaper than the Galaxy Fold, costing about $1,400 when it launches on 14 February.

