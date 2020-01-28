Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable might launch in mid-February for $1,400

Samsung's next foldable phone, thought to be called the Galaxy Z Flip, will reportedly be available to buy on 14 February.

XDA Developers' Max Weinbach said we could expect the phone next month, and that it will go for $1,400. Keep in mind Samsung has an Unpacked event set for 11 February, when it'll likely unveil the Samsung Galaxy S20 alongside its new foldable phone. It's common for companies to unveil phones and then release them to buyers a few weeks later, so Weinbach's reporting isn't a surprise.

Just head from a new source:

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip will likely launch on February 14th. It retails at $1400. It's possible it is an AT&T exclusive again, but this time it might be a timed exclusive. It will also be available unlocked. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 27, 2020

However, considering the most popular foldables, including Samsung's Galaxy Fold, were announced months before anyone could buy them, it does seem like Samsung is trying to be ready from the get-go. Plus, if this news is legit, thee Z Flip will be cheaper than the Galaxy Fold, which launched at $1,980 this past October, months after Samsung sent it to reviewers and ultimately delayed it.

The Z Flip seems like it'll be a clamshell device, complete with a 7.2-inch fold-out display. It will be part of Samsung's biggest launch event in a while, as it could be announced alongside several Galaxy S20 models. It should boast a glass screen instead of the plastic display like the Fold features. Weinbach said the Z Flip might be timed exclusive to AT&T. An unlocked version is planned, too.

We'll likely learn more about the Z Flip when Samsung hosts its event. You can follow it live on Pocket-lint here. Motorola is set to launch its own clamshell foldable, the Razr, a week earlier on 6 February. However, the Razr will fold horizontally, rather than vertically like the Z Flip.

