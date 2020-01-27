Samsung will host its official Unpacked reveal event on 11 February but it's likely to merely confirm a bunch of stuff we've seen from every angle already.

We've been inundated with leaks and rumours on the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 over the last weeks - months even. Now we can see the two larger of the devices, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra, is what looks to be an official-looking advert. And, it includes the new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless headphones for good measure.

In addition, as well as post the leaked Samsung marketing sheet, Evan Blass tweeted some extra press images of both the S20+ and Ultra.

They are similar to those we saw at the end of last week, but without watermarks.

There will be three Samsung Galaxy S20 handsets launched at Unpacked, we believe: the Samsung Galaxy S20, an S20+ and the S20 Ultra.

They are rumoured to come in screen sizes of 6.2, 6.7 and 6.9-inches respectively and the rear cameras will gain a couple of features or bigger sensors up the range.

The standard S20 is said to be coming with a triple-camera system, with a 12-megapixel main camera, 64-megapixel telephoto, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

The S20 will add a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor to those. While the S20 Ultra will include the ToF sensor and up the other spec to 108-megapixels for the main camera, 48-megapixels for a 10X telephoto, and 12-megapixels for the ultra-wide.

This year's Samsung Galaxy Buds+ upgrade is said to come with a bigger battery but, sadly, not the previously expected adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) tech.

Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.