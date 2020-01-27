  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature 108MP camera, 5G and S Pen support, launch in Q2

·
Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature 108MP camera, 5G and S Pen support, launch in Q2
The best SIM only deals in the January sales 2020: Unlimited data for £18/m on Three
The best SIM only deals in the January sales 2020: Unlimited data for £18/m on Three

- Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to include S Pen support

- Rumoured to launch in Q2 2020

- 108MP camera also mooted

Samsung's follow up to the innovative Galaxy Fold is due to launch in the second quarter of this year, 2020. 

The next Galaxy Fold is looking like it's going to be the be-all end-all foldable smartphone from the Korean tech giant; essentially becoming to 2020 what the original Galaxy Note was to 2011. 

According to Max Weinbach, the "true Galaxy Fold" will feature a folding 8-inch display covered in ultra-thin glass (not plastic).

He also states that it will feature S Pen support, allowing you to write, doodle and sign documents with the included smart stylus that's so far been the main selling point of the Galaxy Note lineup. 

Similarly, it's expected to have the most powerful Snapdragon processor at the time - the SD865 - plus 5G support and a camera sensor featuring a jaw-dropping 108-megpixels. 

Of course, with the supposed launch being still a little way in the future, a lot - if not all - of this is up in the air. Samsung has a much more pressing launch to get done first.

The next edition of Samsung Unpacked is taking place on 11 February, and we're expecting to see another iteration of foldable phone to be launch there. 

As well as the usual updates to the Galaxy S series, we're fully expecting to finally see a public revealing of the Galaxy Z Flip; the clamshell folding smartphone. 

For a while this was seen as another device in the Galaxy Fold series due to its flexible display, but it appears Samsung is going to market this as a different range. 

It seems, then, that Samsung could well launch to foldable phones this year: one clamshell, and another as an update to the existing Galaxy Fold. 

AT&T Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.

PopularIn Phones
Google Pixel 4a: Release date, rumours, specs and leaks
Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Pro release date, rumours, news and features
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro specs, release date, features and rumours
What is an eSIM and what does it mean for your new Moto, Galaxy, Pixel or iPhone?
When is Android 10 coming to my phone?
Motorola phones through the years: The best and the worst, in pictures