Samsung's follow up to the innovative Galaxy Fold is due to launch in the second quarter of this year, 2020.

The next Galaxy Fold is looking like it's going to be the be-all end-all foldable smartphone from the Korean tech giant; essentially becoming to 2020 what the original Galaxy Note was to 2011.

According to Max Weinbach, the "true Galaxy Fold" will feature a folding 8-inch display covered in ultra-thin glass (not plastic).

He also states that it will feature S Pen support, allowing you to write, doodle and sign documents with the included smart stylus that's so far been the main selling point of the Galaxy Note lineup.

Similarly, it's expected to have the most powerful Snapdragon processor at the time - the SD865 - plus 5G support and a camera sensor featuring a jaw-dropping 108-megpixels.

I just got word that Samsung will likely be launching the true Galaxy Fold successor in Q2 of this year.



If I've conglomerates all the different reports correctly, it should have an 8" display, 108MP camera, ultra thin glass, SPen, Snapdragon 865 and 5G. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 24, 2020

Of course, with the supposed launch being still a little way in the future, a lot - if not all - of this is up in the air. Samsung has a much more pressing launch to get done first.

The next edition of Samsung Unpacked is taking place on 11 February, and we're expecting to see another iteration of foldable phone to be launch there.

As well as the usual updates to the Galaxy S series, we're fully expecting to finally see a public revealing of the Galaxy Z Flip; the clamshell folding smartphone.

For a while this was seen as another device in the Galaxy Fold series due to its flexible display, but it appears Samsung is going to market this as a different range.

It seems, then, that Samsung could well launch to foldable phones this year: one clamshell, and another as an update to the existing Galaxy Fold.

