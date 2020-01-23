Samsung's upcoming flagship phone series - thought to be the Galaxy S20 - has fully leaked online, complete with press renders and specs.

91Mobiles said it received official renders of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G from a tipster. The report said this particular model will feature a periscope camera with 100x zoom support and Space Zoom for astrophotography. Other physical features include a 2.5D glass design, volume and power buttons are on the right, and a clean left side. The camera juts out on the back, too.

1/4 Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (91Mobiles)

This dual-tone camera module shows the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will have four camera sensors. The bottom one is the periscope sensor, which will offer 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. It has Space Zoom branding and is meant to rival the Pixel 4. Above that, we can see three additional sensors and a single-tone LED flash, all in a square-ish layout that again reminds us of the Pixel 4.

There is a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a periscope lens. On the front, there is a 40-megapixel sensor. The phone is also said to have a fifth 3D ToF sensor, but that is not visible in these images.

Elsewhere, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is expected to pack a 6.9-inch Infinity-O AMOLED display with 1,440×3,200 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate. It'll likely run on an Exynos 990 or Snapdragon 865 SoC with 16GB RAM, and it'll sport a 5,000mAh battery. As for storage, the phone will go up to 512GB, with support for 1TB via microSD cards.

Samsung is including IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating, plus it's overlaid the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 skin.

1/4 Galaxy S20 (91Mobiles)

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is set to launch 11 February. 91mobiles said it also obtained official renders of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+. These images show the smartphones will feature 2.5D curved glass, a rectangular camera module with three camera sensors (the Plus model has an extra fourth sensor in the camera module), buttons all on the right, and the Infinity-O display on the front.

The 5G model of the standard Samsung Galaxy S20 will feature a 6.2-inch WQHD+ (3,200 x 1,440 pixels) display with a Dynamic AMOLED panel, an aspect ratio of 20:9, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate and 563ppi pixel density. Inside, there is a Samsung Exynos 990 chipset with an integrated 5G modem, at least 128GB native storage, up to 1TB external storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Its triple camera module on the back should house a 12-megapixel primary, a 64-megapixel telephoto, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. Keep in mind the standard Galaxy S20 and Plus models will be similar, except the Plus has a 6.7-inch display panel. Its rear camera setup will also feature a ToF camera. It could have a 4,500mAh battery, too. Otherwise, the Galaxy S20+ matches the pack.

1/4 Galaxy S20+ (91Mobiles)

91Mobiles said the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and its siblings - the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ - will be available in three colour options: Cosmic Black, Cosmic Grey, and Cloud Blue. The high-end Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will start at €1,349 (about £1,137). It might have a 128GB or 256GB base variant. The price of the 512GB variant will likely cost more, about €1,549 (or £1,305).

The Samsung Galaxy S20's price, meanwhile, will start from €899 (around £757). And the 5G model of this standard phone will begin at €999 (roughly £842). As for the 5G model of the Galaxy S20+, it will reportedly start from €1,099 (£926).

