  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung's incoming Galaxy Z Flip can lock at 90 degrees

·
LetsGoDigital Samsung's incoming Galaxy Z Flip can lock at 90 degrees
The best SIM only deals in the January sales 2020: Unlimited data for £18/m on Three
The best SIM only deals in the January sales 2020: Unlimited data for £18/m on Three

- The name has also been confirmed by another source

As well as the Galaxy Z Flip name now being confirmed by another source, we've learnt about another new capability of the incoming foldable phone.

The phone can be locked in place at 90 degrees in addition to a fully-flat 180 degrees (yes, flat like the other foldable phones we've seen revealed so far).

It's thought that Samsung will showcase the device as being great for video calling and camera apps as a result - Google Duo is mentioned, but it should also be good for WhatsApp or Messenger calling, for example (although the leak only mentions Google Duo).

When engaged, this mode would shift some key UI elements to the bottom portion of the display, leaving the top part free for unobstructed video or photography. 

The leak comes courtesy of Max Weinbach, who has been revealing other details about the phone recently. 9to5Google points out that Samsung demonstrated a similar function when it showed off a foldable prototype design that's actually quite similar to the Galaxy Z Flip in design. 

We're set to see numerous foldables debut in 2020 including Motorola's super-looking new Razr. Will we also finally get Huawei's Mate X on the streets, too?

AT&T Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S20 series specs, release date, news and rumours
Huge Samsung Galaxy S20 leak includes renders and spec dump for entire range
Apple hits back at EU Lightning cable ban, says it would create 'unprecedented' waste
Apple iPhone SE 2 specs, news and rumours: Will we get a budget iPhone in 2020?
Huawei P40 and P40 Pro: Release date, rumours and specs
Foldable phones are back: These are the best folding phones incoming