Samsung's incoming Galaxy Z Flip can lock at 90 degrees

As well as the Galaxy Z Flip name now being confirmed by another source, we've learnt about another new capability of the incoming foldable phone.

The phone can be locked in place at 90 degrees in addition to a fully-flat 180 degrees (yes, flat like the other foldable phones we've seen revealed so far).

It's thought that Samsung will showcase the device as being great for video calling and camera apps as a result - Google Duo is mentioned, but it should also be good for WhatsApp or Messenger calling, for example (although the leak only mentions Google Duo).

When engaged, this mode would shift some key UI elements to the bottom portion of the display, leaving the top part free for unobstructed video or photography.

The leak comes courtesy of Max Weinbach, who has been revealing other details about the phone recently. 9to5Google points out that Samsung demonstrated a similar function when it showed off a foldable prototype design that's actually quite similar to the Galaxy Z Flip in design.

We're set to see numerous foldables debut in 2020 including Motorola's super-looking new Razr. Will we also finally get Huawei's Mate X on the streets, too?

