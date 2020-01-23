It's been speculated that Samsung will use stainless steel as the material in its Galaxy S20 Ultra, the most premium model in the upcoming S20 series of phones.

If true, it would mean a more durable frame for what is presumed to be the biggest, most powerful phone in the range.

Galaxy S20 Ultra. Stainless Steel. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 22, 2020

Most manufacturers still use aluminium as the primary metal in the build of their phones, and that includes Samsung.

Aluminium, of course, is a material that strikes the balance between lightness and durability. It's easier to work with than stainless steel, and less expensive.

Adding stainless steel would see Samsung take a leaf out of the premium iPhone book. But it would also mean adding some weight to a smartphone that's already rumoured to be quite big.

It makes sense for Samsung to go all-in on one of its upcoming phones, and the Ultra sounds like the powerhouse tech fans will love.

Rumours suggest it's going to feature 5G support, a massive 5,000mAh battery, really fast charging, storage options up to 512GB and even a 16GB RAM model.

There's also a rumour suggesting it'll feature up to 100x zoom (presumably using a combination of periscope-like optical zoom and digital zoom).

Whatever it turns out to be, the S20 Ultra is going to be the device we all drool over. That is of course unless its thunder is stolen by the foldable Galaxy Z Flip.

Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.