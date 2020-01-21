The leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S20 don't seem to be coming to an end, with new leaks focusing on what sort of price we might be asked to pay for Samsung's next phone.

Max Weinbach - who has leaked many of the details surrounding the next Samsung Galaxy - has provided a range of euro prices for devices we expect to be launched on 11 February.

So just heard S20 prices. Expect these to be lower than listed but at the moment we are expecting:



S20 5G: €900-1000

S20+ 5G: €1050-1100

S20 Ultra 5G: €1300



Galaxy Z Flip is supposed to be about €1400 but I expect that to change before launch. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 20, 2020

These see the phone starting at about €900 (£800, $1000) for the 5G version of the Galaxy S20. That's the smallest of the phones on offer, with the other versions increasing in price.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is given as €1300 (£1100, $1400), a hefty price by any measure.

There's a couple of things to take into account here. Firstly, as these are 5G devices, it looks like the premium for a 5G phone is about €100 - as Weinbach himself says in a subsequent tweet.

So if you're looking for a 4G handset because you're not ready to dive into the next-gen, then you're looking at more affordable devices, perhaps from €800 (about £700, $890).

Of course prices will be subject to change right up until the point they go on sale and there will always be deals and offers. With many buying on contract, there's lots of factors that go into the actual price of a phone. Samsung always launches phones at a high price and progressively drops those prices through the course of the year.

All we can really say at this point is that you should take these prices as a guideline - things are likely to change a lot over the next month.

Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.