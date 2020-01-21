Galaxy Z Flip specs leak indicate 12MP camera, possible 3,500mAh battery

Specs have been leaked detailing the display, camera and huge storage that's predicted to come along with the Galaxy Z Flip.

The Galaxy Z Flip is widely expected to be Samsung's next foldable smartphone. Following the somewhat bumpy launch of the Galaxy Fold, there's a lot riding on the success of its second flexible act.

According to a leaker on Twitter with a growing reputation, the foldable display will be 6.7-inches and feature Samsung's Dynamic AMOLED panel technology. That's something we'd already heard.

Ishan Agarwal, the tweeter in question, believes it will also be equipped with two cameras, not one. The primary camera is purportedly going to feature a 12-megapixel sensor, while the selfie camera is going to be 10-megapixels.

As we'd heard before, the storage inside is predicted to be a generous 256GB, but where there's still some confusion is in battery capacity.

Due to the unique design of the phone and its dual cell battery structure, it's not a detail that's been easy to pin down. He suggests as much in his tweet, stating that it could either be 3,300mAh or 3,500mAh.

More confirmations on Galaxy Z Flip: 6.7inch Dynamic AMOLED Displya, 12MP Main Camera (not 108MP, obviously). 10MP Front Camera and 256GB Storage as told earlier. One UI 2.1, 3300mAH or 3500mAH Battery (some confusion regarding that). Black and Purple colours. https://t.co/U4GA46Qj1r — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24)

Other rumours indicate the phone might cost as low as just $860, placing it firmly in regular flagship territory, but given the price of all other flexible display-equipped smartphones to date, we find that difficult to believe.

Samsung has already confirmed that it will be launching new phones at an event on 11 February, and the teaser animation seemed to make it pretty clear that one of the phones would be foldable.

Whatever the exact details, we'll keep updating you with more on this story as it develops.

