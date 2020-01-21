  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Galaxy Z Flip specs leak indicate 12MP camera, possible 3,500mAh battery

·
LetsGoDigital Galaxy Z Flip specs leak indicate 12MP camera, possible 3,500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S20, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold and GoPro interviewed - Pocket-lint Podcast 36
Samsung Galaxy S20, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold and GoPro interviewed - Pocket-lint Podcast 36

- Galaxy Z Flip could feature 12MP primary camera

- 3,300 or 3,500mAh battery mooted

- Unveiling will take place on 11 February

Specs have been leaked detailing the display, camera and huge storage that's predicted to come along with the Galaxy Z Flip. 

The Galaxy Z Flip is widely expected to be Samsung's next foldable smartphone. Following the somewhat bumpy launch of the Galaxy Fold, there's a lot riding on the success of its second flexible act. 

According to a leaker on Twitter with a growing reputation, the foldable display will be 6.7-inches and feature Samsung's Dynamic AMOLED panel technology. That's something we'd already heard. 

Ishan Agarwal, the tweeter in question, believes it will also be equipped with two cameras, not one. The primary camera is purportedly going to feature a 12-megapixel sensor, while the selfie camera is going to be 10-megapixels. 

As we'd heard before, the storage inside is predicted to be a generous 256GB, but where there's still some confusion is in battery capacity.

Due to the unique design of the phone and its dual cell battery structure, it's not a detail that's been easy to pin down. He suggests as much in his tweet, stating that it could either be 3,300mAh or 3,500mAh. 

Other rumours indicate the phone might cost as low as just $860, placing it firmly in regular flagship territory, but given the price of all other flexible display-equipped smartphones to date, we find that difficult to believe. 

Samsung has already confirmed that it will be launching new phones at an event on 11 February, and the teaser animation seemed to make it pretty clear that one of the phones would be foldable.

Whatever the exact details, we'll keep updating you with more on this story as it develops. 

AT&T Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S20 series specs, release date, news and rumours
When is Android 10 coming to my phone?
What does Huawei's trade ban mean for your Huawei or Honor phone?
Huawei P40 and P40 Pro: Release date, rumours and specs
Samsung Galaxy S20 price: How much will Samsung's new phone cost?
Huawei EMUI 10 update: What's new and when will it come to your phone?