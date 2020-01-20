Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra camera will offer 100x zoom

There has been a huge number of leaks surrounding the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 - but now we have a few more details about the S20 Ultra's camera - where Samsung is looking to really up the ante.

Thanks to information from a Twitter leaker who is gaining quite a reputation for accuracy, we now have a much better idea of what Samsung is doing on the back of its top phone.

This image accurately represents how the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Camera setup looks like! It will be dual shade (grey matte like + black), and it honestly looks good (better than what I tried to make here lol). Yeah, 100X would be printed besides Periscope Camera. pic.twitter.com/YwbYWZmvyg — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 18, 2020

It had long been said that Samsung was going to be offering a periscope zoom. That's a camera where the sensors and lenses are laid out at 90 degrees within the body of the phone, sending the light through a prism: it gets around the problem of putting in a big telephoto while avoiding a huge bump on the rear of the phone.

Rumours have said that this would be a 10x optical telephoto lens, something that has been disputed by some commentators who suggest that it's going to be 5x, but the pairing of this optical telephoto and hybrid zoom, the 100x hybrid figure seems to have stuck - as being indicated by these images.

Let's just make is clear, however. Nothing is yet official and we only have the word of those leaking this information that this is happening, while these layouts come from these details - so this isn't quite a cast iron guarantee.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra appears to be lining itself up at the top of a family of S20 devices, with the S20 and the S20+ basically replacing those devices from last year and the Ultra seemingly forging a new position that updates the S10 5G.

This Ultra phone looks to take down the likes of the iPhone 11 Max, while competing with the Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition, another handset that's emerging with mega specs.

Samsung has the advantage, however, over most other manufacturers in that it will be revealing its next set of phones on 12 February. It looks like it's going to be a huge year of specs for Samsung and the rest of the smartphone market.

