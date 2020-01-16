Samsung Galaxy Z Flip could cost as low as $860

Samsung will unveil its next foldable phone during Unpacked on 11 February and we're starting to get a good idea on what to expect.

The clamshell device, with a claimed 7.2-inch fold-out display will be part of one of Samsung's biggest launch events for a while, as it will likely be announced alongside two or three Galaxy S20 handsets.

And, as well as further confirmation on its name - the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip - a new report states that it could well be the cheapest device of the bunch.

Korean website inews24 posts that the price of the foldable phone could be as low at 1 million South Korean won, that's around $860 or £660.

It is said that Samsung will aggressively price the device to stave off competition from Motorola and Huawei, with the former's Razr handset having been delayed from its end of 2019 release date. As yet, we're yet to find out when it might actually appear.

That leaves a clear path for Samsung to capitalise and, if priced as suggested, it could gain a significant stranglehold on the market before Motorola gets its similar folding device into shops.

We shall find out everything about it on 11 February, when Samsung hosts its New York Unpacked event. You will be able to follow it live on Pocket-lint here.

