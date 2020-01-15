Samsung’s Galaxy S20+ has leaked again, via hands-on photos and video.

This particular leak of the device, however, is interesting because it confirms the Galaxy S20 won’t have a headphone jack. Thanks to Max Weinbach at XDA-Developers, we can see all sides of the Galaxy S20+ model. It’s unclear if the headphone jack will be missing from all models in the series, but signs and whispers point to that being the case.

There are also some leaked specs available for the Galaxy S20+. The 120Hz display, for instance, is a 3200×1440 AMOLED with a 20:9 aspect ratio. That means it's bigger than the Galaxy S10+ from 2019. The 120Hz display can also be reduced to 60Hz via software.

Another stand-out feature is the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the display. We're not sure if it's the same sensor used in the S10, but Qualcomm says it's improved the tech. Perhaps this phone has the newer one, then?

For more about the upcoming Galaxy S20, which follows the Galaxy S10 series from last year, check out our rumour round-up. Samsung is expected to announce the S20 alongside the S20+ and S20 Ultra at an Unpacked event on 11 February.

