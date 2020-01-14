Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra specs: It's going to be a powerhouse

The Samsung leaks are currently appearing multiple times a day, as the company prepares to launch the Samsung Galaxy S20 series at Galaxy Unpacked on 11 February.

We've now had a couple of leaks that give us a better picture of the top of the range, the phone that's currently being called the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which seems to be where Samsung wants to take the specs off the scale.

Once again, the specs leak comes from Max Weinbach on Twitter, saying that the S20 Ultra 5G is going to come in 128/256/512GB storage with microSD up to 1TB.

There will be 12GB and 16GB RAM options for this phone, while the battery weighs in at 5000mAh, with a 45W charging option.

The S20 Ultra 5G is going to keep the SD Card slot. Support for up to 1TB.



It will also be available in 128GB/256GB/512GB and have a 12GB and 16GB RAM option.



108MP main, 48MP 10x optical, 12MP ultra wide.



5000 mAh battery with 45W option fast charge. 0 to 100% in 74 min. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 13, 2020

Other rumours have said that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra would be available with either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 and stuffed with a load of cameras on the back.

Those cameras seem to be led by a 108-megapixel main unit, with a 48-megapixel 10x optical telephoto and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. That doesn't account for everything on the back of the phone, with a time-of-flight sensor in the mix too.

We'd previously heard that Samsung had a periscope zoom on the rear, which we can only assume is the 48-megapixel lens here - with other rumours suggesting will get 100x hybrid zoom from it, looking to take on Huawei's excellent 2019 cameras.

All we can really draw from these figures is that Samsung is going all-out to win the spec war, looking to get the biggest numbers on the spec sheet. Whether that results in a good phone or not we don't know, because the configuration of the regular Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ seems to be different.

There's not long to go until launch day, but we have a feeling we're going to be seeing leaks right the way up until the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is revealed.