  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung's second-gen folding phone is called the Galaxy Z Flip

·
Wang Benhong - Weibo Samsung's second-gen folding phone is called the Galaxy Z Flip
CES 2020: The best and bonkers of the show - Pocket-lint Podcast 35
CES 2020: The best and bonkers of the show - Pocket-lint Podcast 35

Samsung is preparing to launch a new folding phone, changing the format from the book style of the original Galaxy Fold, to a flip phone, like the Moto Razr.

Previous rumours had suggested that this might be called the Galaxy Bloom when it came to market, although that never sounded like a name that would really work. It's now emerged that that's just a codename and the market name is likely to be Galaxy Z Flip.

That would probably see the folding phone family called the Galaxy Z, perhaps with Flip and Fold models therein. This hasn't been confirmed by Samsung, but comes from a reliable leaker with a good track record.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is said to have a 7.2-inch display, folding across the middle so the phone halves in size when you want to slip it into your pocket. It's said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 - 2019's flagship hardware - and will likely come as a 4G only handset. 

The aim, according to rumours, has been to produce a handset that's cheaper in price than the original Galaxy Fold, which retails for about £/$/€2000.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is thought to be launching at an event on 11 February, alongside the Samsung Galaxy S20 series - of which we've also recently had confirmation of the naming. 

Samsung is gearing up for a big year of mobile launches: the company has already expanded the affordable sector with the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite, while also adding new Galaxy A phones too. 

The focus, as we move towards peak phone launching around Mobile World Congress in February will be on flagship models, looking to push new innovations and technology into the mainstream.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S20 series specs, release date, news and rumours
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro specs, release date, features and rumours
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Specs, release date, news and rumours
Samsung's rugged Galaxy XCover Pro phone has a removable battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite initial review: Convoluting the S10 story
OnePlus will be packing a 120Hz display into the OnePlus 8