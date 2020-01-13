Samsung's second-gen folding phone is called the Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung is preparing to launch a new folding phone, changing the format from the book style of the original Galaxy Fold, to a flip phone, like the Moto Razr.

Previous rumours had suggested that this might be called the Galaxy Bloom when it came to market, although that never sounded like a name that would really work. It's now emerged that that's just a codename and the market name is likely to be Galaxy Z Flip.

That would probably see the folding phone family called the Galaxy Z, perhaps with Flip and Fold models therein. This hasn't been confirmed by Samsung, but comes from a reliable leaker with a good track record.

Galaxy Z Flip pic.twitter.com/WKA5mpICVE — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 12, 2020

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is said to have a 7.2-inch display, folding across the middle so the phone halves in size when you want to slip it into your pocket. It's said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 - 2019's flagship hardware - and will likely come as a 4G only handset.

The aim, according to rumours, has been to produce a handset that's cheaper in price than the original Galaxy Fold, which retails for about £/$/€2000.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is thought to be launching at an event on 11 February, alongside the Samsung Galaxy S20 series - of which we've also recently had confirmation of the naming.

Samsung is gearing up for a big year of mobile launches: the company has already expanded the affordable sector with the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite, while also adding new Galaxy A phones too.

The focus, as we move towards peak phone launching around Mobile World Congress in February will be on flagship models, looking to push new innovations and technology into the mainstream.