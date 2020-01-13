Samsung's Galaxy S20 and S20+ will get an all-new camera sensor

Samsung's next phones are now looking almost certain to be called the Galaxy S20 line, but between the three likely models, the S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra, there are still a bunch of technical details up in the air.

Samsung is expected to announce the phones in detail at its Unpacked event on 11 February, and one of the key areas of interest lies in the phones' cameras, long a key battleground in the smartphone platform war.

We've heard indications that the S20 Ultra, the most premium phone in the range, will have a stonking 108 megapixel sensor, with huge hybrid zoom abilities that have led the camera unit to be named after Hubble, the space telescope.

The cameras on the lower-specced S20 and S20+ have now got some information to go with them, too, though. We're fully expecting a really chunky, rectangular camera bump on the phones' backs, as numerous leaks have indicated, but now a longtime Samsung leaker, Ice Universe, has Tweeted out another key fact.

S20 and S20 + will use the new 12MP 1.8μm sensor, which is also worth looking forward to. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 11, 2020

It sounds like the camera units for the S20 and S20+ will not match that used by the S20 Ultra, but will still pack a sensor that will likely place them at the top end of the smartphone market. As Ice Universe has pointed out, Samsung's been using a 12MP 1.4μm camera for four years while getting rave reviews for its mobile photography platforms, so the jump to 1.8μm is likely to bring further improvement.

You can potentially expect better low-light performance as a result of the jump in pixels, alongside reduced noise — both factors that have been key for the new cameras debuted by Google and Apple in their most recent flagship phones.

Notwithstanding any further information that emerges in the meantime, we've now got to wait a few short weeks until Samsung's Unpacked event to see whether these rumours and others are confirmed.