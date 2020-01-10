Samsung's next Galaxy Fold might actually be called Galaxy Bloom

Samsung's next folding smartphone could be called the Galaxy Bloom, according to a report that states the information was given in a private session during CES 2020.

According to this report, Koh Dong-Jin - the company president - was in Las Vegas during the trade show and met with global telecoms execs, where he introduced the four new products we're expecting to see at the 11 February launch event.

At this private meeting, in a booth not open to the public or press, the Galaxy Bloom moniker was revealed.

As well as this information, a blurry image posted within the report - published by AJUnews - shows the device we've seen in leaks over the past few months.

As you can see from the picture, it quite clearly shows the clamshell folding smartphone.

According to the report, it was designed with the Lancome compact in mind; offering a portable small rectangle that opens up to reveal the smartphone inside.

From what we've seen so far, there doesn't seem to be a second colour screen on the outside like the first Galaxy Fold. Instead, it appears to have a tiny ticker display that will be able to display basic notifications.

It's worth noting here that while the Galaxy Bloom might be the name chosen for the Korean market, it might end up being different in other regions. Although, the word "bloom" did appear in the string of code that revealed the fast-charging feature.

We're expecting to see the second, clamshell Galaxy Fold device to be unveiled during the Galaxy event on 11 February in San Francisco, alongside the next generation of Galaxy devices.

Rumours have indicated the device will likely be equipped with ultra thin glass on the display and a Snapdragon 855 processor. Most importantly, it's likely going to be cheaper than the pricey Galaxy Fold.

As always, we'll keep you up to date on the story as and when we hear more. Whatever it ends up being, it's surely one of this year's most exciting upcoming phones.