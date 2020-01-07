Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 rumoured to come with Snapdragon 855

Samsung's next-generation folding phone, thought to be a clamshell design, is said to be running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, according to an internet source.

For those wanting the latest and greatest, the lack of Snapdragon 865 might come as something of a surprise, but we'd long been hearing that the Galaxy Fold 2 was aiming to come in at a more affordable price point than the original - and using older hardware is one way to do that.

Of course there's also the consideration that the development of this phone might not have given Samsung the time to reconfigure for the new hardware and with Samsung planning to launch the Galaxy Fold 2 and the Samsung Galaxy S20 on 11 February, it's ahead of those manufacturers planning to use Snapdragon 865.

The information comes from a reliable leaker, Ishan Agarwal, who is establishing quite a track record in leaking information about forthcoming devices.

Adding to the picture are the details of the front camera, said to have a 10-megapixel sensor, so could well be the camera on the front of the Galaxy Note 10.

Previous rumours have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will have a 6.7-inch display, folding a little like the Moto Razr. Fast charging should be onboard to power the spilt batteries.

We're expecting to see this phone on 11 February at Samsung's San Francisco launch event as Samsung looks to offer a different design to the book-style of the original Galaxy Fold. We loved the original phone, but a clamshell design will make for a phone that's much more compact - and that might have more universal appeal.