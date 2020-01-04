A video teasing Samsung's next big Unpacked launch has leaked out online, confirming that the company has plans for an 11 February event, that could see the reveal of the Samsung Galaxy S11/S20.

The video, discovered and shared by @MaxWinebach on Twitter, was sourced on Samsung's official Vimeo channel, revealing the plans before Samsung had the chance to officially announce the date itself.

Samsung Unpacked leaked promo. Unpacked is confirmed for 2/11/20 pic.twitter.com/nQeT6i4aRp — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 4, 2020

The video appears in three different aspect ratios, suggesting that Samsung is going to be using this across social media as the event approaches.

The teaser doesn't confirm what the launch event is for; there's no mention of device names, but there are two animated sections in the word "Galaxy", perhaps suggesting that we're going to see two devices.

That may well be the Samsung Galaxy S11/S20 and the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, a clamshell phone that the company is reported to be working on.

The date of 11 February has been mentioned before as a potential for Galaxy Unpacked, alongside 18 February. At the moment it's not clear if Samsung plans to launch everything at the one event, or if it will have another event too. The name of Samsung's phone is currently unconfirmed too, with rumours suggesting it's not going to be the S11, but the S20 instead. However, having an event on 11 February fits so much better with the S11 name, so we're unsure if the S20 name will turn out to be true.

With CES 2019 on us, Samsung has recently announced a couple of Lite devices, so we're sure it won't be long until we have official confirmation of the launch date from Samsung itself.