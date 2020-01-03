Samsung will show several new smartphones at CES 2020 next week, including two entry to mid-level devices in the A-series.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 handsets will appear at the show alongside the also-announced Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite.

The 6.7-inch A71 comes with a Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display, with a punch-hole notch at the top for the 32-megapixel "selfie" camera.

It sports a four-camera system on the rear, with a 64-megapixel main camera, 5-megapixel sensors for depth and macro, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

There is 128GB of internal storage, with a microSD card slot allowing for expansion by a further 512MB. It supports Dual SIM and comes in either 6 or 8GB of RAM options.

A 4,500mAh battery is on board, which supports 25W fast charging.

The Galaxy A51 also supports fast charging, but comes with a 4,000mAh battery instead.

It is a 6.5-inch device with the same screen resolution (dropping to Super AMOLED rather than plus). Its punch-hole selfie camera is the same, but the rear system drops the main camera unit to 48-megapixels.

Both devices run on an octa-core processor, while the A51 is available in either 64 or 128GB for storage, and with 4, 6 or 8GB of RAM.

Both phones come with in-display fingerprint sensors for security, plus face recognition. They will be available in the UK from 7 February, with the A71 coming in black, silver, blue or pink. The A51 will be available in black, white, blue or pink.

Prices are yet to be revealed.