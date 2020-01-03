  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Galaxy A71 and A51 affordable phones announced ahead of CES debut

Samsung Galaxy A71 and A51 affordable phones announced ahead of CES debut
- Available in UK from February

Samsung will show several new smartphones at CES 2020 next week, including two entry to mid-level devices in the A-series.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 handsets will appear at the show alongside the also-announced Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite.

The 6.7-inch A71 comes with a Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display, with a punch-hole notch at the top for the 32-megapixel "selfie" camera.

SamsungSamsung Galaxy A71 and A51 affordable phones announced ahead of CES debut image 2

It sports a four-camera system on the rear, with a 64-megapixel main camera, 5-megapixel sensors for depth and macro, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

There is 128GB of internal storage, with a microSD card slot allowing for expansion by a further 512MB. It supports Dual SIM and comes in either 6 or 8GB of RAM options.

A 4,500mAh battery is on board, which supports 25W fast charging.

The Galaxy A51 also supports fast charging, but comes with a 4,000mAh battery instead.

SamsungSamsung Galaxy A71 and A51 affordable phones announced ahead of CES debut image 3

It is a 6.5-inch device with the same screen resolution (dropping to Super AMOLED rather than plus). Its punch-hole selfie camera is the same, but the rear system drops the main camera unit to 48-megapixels.

Both devices run on an octa-core processor, while the A51 is available in either 64 or 128GB for storage, and with 4, 6 or 8GB of RAM.

Both phones come with in-display fingerprint sensors for security, plus face recognition. They will be available in the UK from 7 February, with the A71 coming in black, silver, blue or pink. The A51 will be available in black, white, blue or pink.

Prices are yet to be revealed.

