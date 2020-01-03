Samsung has taken the wraps off its latest smartphones, and the two headline acts are the Lite editions of the Note 10 and Galaxy S10.

The launch of the two phones means there's now a more affordable entry point to both the Galaxy S and the Note 10 product lines.

Glance at the spec list, and you might assume the two phones are virtually identical. After all, both have a 6.7-inch full HD+ resolution edge-to-edge so-called "Infinity-O" display with the central hole-punch selfie camera.

The one difference you probably won't be able to easily distinguish between the two is the display tech. The S10 Lite uses a Super AMOLED Plus screen, while the Note 10 Lite uses Super AMOLED (no Plus), and that means the S10 Lite's screen is thinner, brighter and more efficient.

Of course, the biggest difference in display tech will be the touch sensitivity. As with all other Note series phones, the Note 10 Lite supports Samsung's S Pen, so you can scribble notes, draw and sign documents on the move.

The S Pen has Bluetooth Low-Energy, which means you can take advantage of the Air Command features, plus even take a picture by pressing the button on the stylus.

Both feature a 4,500mAh battery, and that should mean you'll comfortably get through a busy work day running either of them as your daily device.

Inside, the two phones sport slightly different processors. Both use octa-core chips, but the S10 Lite again gets the more efficient, slightly better chipset.

For those who like specs, the S10 Lite has a 64-bit 7nm Snapdragon processor with 6/8GB RAM, while the Note 10 Lite features a 10nm Exynos processor with 6/8GB RAM. Both have 128GB storage.

Camera hardware is different too. While the two have triple camera systems, the three different focal lengths vary on the two devices.

The S10 Lite has a 5-megapixel Macro (close-up) camera alongside a regular wide-angle (48-megapixel) lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The Note 10, on the other hand, uses the standard ultra-wide, wide and telephoto makeup and all three are 12-megapixel sensors.

What's cool is that the S10's primary camera also features something called Super Steady OIS, and that means action photos and videos will be very smooth. At a 123-degree equivalent, the ultra-wide lens also promises really wide images.

The two devices will launch running One UI based on Android 10, Google's latest mobile operating system.

Samsung hasn't said exactly how much the phones will cost, or exactly where you can buy them, but they will be among the new devices on show at CES 2020.