Samsung's next Galaxy Fold could have super fast charging

Samsung's next folding smartphone will have "super fast" charging according to some code that's been uncovered in the latest version of One UI, Samsung's Android interface.

Specifically, a code string which says “bloom_front_charging_effect_superfast” refers to an animation file for the next Galaxy Fold.

This animation, specifically, will be displayed on the small outer LED display that shows on the cover of what we think is going to be a clamshell/flip phone similar to the Moto RAZR.

For Samsung, "Super Fast Charging" means support for 25W or 45W power delivery when plugged into an outlet.

Currently, this charging speed is available on the Galaxy S10 5G and both the Note 10 and Note 10+.

Power Delivery, of course, is a universal standard of fast charging supported by many different products including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

While the technology is universal, the power/wattage a particular product can accept varies, usually depending on the size of that product and its internal battery.

With the next Galaxy Fold, as with the current one, the phone will almost certainly have two internal batteries running side by side, separated by the folding mechanism.

That means, in turn, that the capacity could well be on the large side and benefit from the faster charging speeds. Although, as pointed out in the original leak story by XDA Developers, one of the batteries is rumoured to be relatively small.

Of course, this is also just the way the market is going. Faster charging and multiple batteries is something we've seen championed by Chinese manufacturers.

Oppo, for instance, recently unveiled its latest super fast charging technology which can fill a 4,000mAh phone from 0-100 in under 30 minutes.

It's expected that Samsung will unveil its clamshell Galaxy Fold at an event alongside the Galaxy S11/S20 in February, so we only have a short amount of time before we find out how many of these rumours hold true.

Stay tuned folks, it's not long now.