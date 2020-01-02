Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite surfaces in real life photos

We've known that Samsung was going to release a "Lite" version of the Galaxy Note 10 for a couple of months, but now we have images of that phone in the flesh.

Shared via Twitter, the images reveal what to expect from the future affordable phone which could be launched as soon as CES 2020, in January.

The most distinctive element is the pronounced camera housing on the rear, moving on from the design showcased on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 proper.

Live images of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite pic.twitter.com/GVU2uHblZF — TechTalkTV (@Mr_TechTalkTV) December 31, 2019

When the new Note 10 was launched in August 2019 it arrived in two versions, giving two sizes and price points for customers. So what will change on the Lite version?

According to leaked specs, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will have a 6.7-inch display with a 1080p resolution and support for the S Pen, so slots in under the Note 10+ in terms of size. It also looks like a flatter display in these images, without the curved edges of the existing models.

It will be powered by the Exynos 9810, have 6GB RAM and 128GB storage with microSD.

The front camera is said to be a 32-megapixel sensor, while the rear gives us three 12-megapixel cameras offering ultra-wide and telephoto alongside the main camera.

Those are all reasonable specs, but they're not quite at the top level that Samsung is now offering. That might not matter, because the aim appears to be to bring the Galaxy Note down in price to make it more attractive to a wider range of users.

That seems to be something that Samsung is putting a lot of resources into: there's also a Galaxy S10 Lite in the works - as well as a range of Galaxy A models. With flagship phone struggling to sell, offering a cheaper way to get access to the great S Pen features that this phone offers has some appeal.

But it also appears to be launching a month before the Galaxy S11 (or S20 as it may be called) is due to be announced, suggesting that we're going to be seeing a blistering array of Samsung Galaxy phones to choose from.