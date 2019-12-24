  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite phones to launch at CES, report

WinFuture / @rquandt
Samsung will reportedly launch its latest smartphones at CES 2020 in January.

Both a Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite have popped up in rumours and leaks over the last couple of months, with the understanding that they will fill a void until flagship devices start to appear in spring.

Now it seems that the two mid-range handsets will be part of the Samsung line-up for the enormous consumer electronics trade show in Las Vegas.

The Korea Herald claims that the affordable, reasonably specced devices will make their appearance at the show and be made available first in India in January.

We have no confirmed pricing as yet, although a specs and details leak yesterday suggested that the Note 10 Lite will be €609 (£518).

Sadly, for those also hoping to catch a glimpse of Samsung's much-rumoured clamshell foldable phone, the Korean news service reports that will not be at CES. It is more likely to be announced during a dedicated event prior to Mobile World Congress in February.

As will the Samsung Galaxy S11, we expect.

One rival device confirmed for CES 2020 is the OnePlus Concept One. The "Alternate Design, Alternate Future" phone will be unveiled on 7 January. We'll bring you more then.

