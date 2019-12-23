Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite full specifications leak

We've seen mentions of a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite for a couple of months, but few details.

Now though, an "official data sheet" has allegedly been leaked and the cheaper, more accessible version of the Note 10 is becoming little clearer.

Samsung will reportedly price the phone at €609 (around £518). However, it will still have a large screen - 6.7-inches - and come with the company's proprietary S-Pen stylus.

According to the sheet acquired by WinFuture, that display will be SuperAMOLED and have a Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) resolution. It will also support HDR.

Inside, the Note 10 Lite will run on a 2.7GHz OctaCore Samsung Exynos 9810 processor, with 6GB of RAM/ There will be 128GB of on-board storage plus a microSD card slot for expansion.

The front display will have a punch-hole camera in the top-middle, which is capable of 32-megapixel snaps and video. The rear camera unit sports three cameras: 12-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra wide, and 12-megapixel telephoto with two-times optical zoom.

It will run on Android 10 with Samsung's One UI 2.

The battery will be 4,500mAh, it is said, with quick charge through USB-C. And, there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is said to be hitting stores in Europe from January.

