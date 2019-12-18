Samsung Galaxy S11 camera details revealed - includes periscope zoom lens

Samsung's Galaxy S11 continues to be continually leaked and the latest info concerns the S11+ camera which appears to include a periscope lens.

The leak comes courtesy of serial secret revealer Ice Universe, which says the image (below) shows a triple-lens setup, though that's not the full story. The image shows only an ultra-wide-angle lens, the main lens and a periscope zoom lens. But the right of the camera module is obscured and we believe from earlier leaks there will additionally be a ToF (Time of Flight lens) and a flash.

This is the real Galaxy S11+ camera. On the left is the ultra-wide-angle, main camera, and periscope zoom lens. I don't know the exact distribution on the right. It is expected to include flash and ToF. pic.twitter.com/98exPMSqgf — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 16, 2019

So we believe the lenses will be arranged in an L shape with the flash nestled in the angle of the 'L', which you can see in more detail in our main S11 feature.

Samsung has also revealed more details on its 108MP main camera sensor, which we had already expected will make it into the S11 lineup in some way. The Samsung-made sensor will appear in other handsets in 2020 as well.

Samsung says the new sensor "not only enables the user to capture extremely sharp photos, but also allows them to do so in a wide range of adverse lighting conditions" - as with other handsets this year, expect the main S11 play to be superb photography in low light, which was a weak spot of the Galaxy S10 lineup compared to other 2019 flagship rivals like the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Huawei P30 Pro.

The information on the Isocell Plus sensor says the large pixel count means that it can retain sharp and well-defined images even when zooming in or cropping.

