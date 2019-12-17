Samsung might already be developing a new version of the Galaxy Note 10, a phone that released in August, as evident by leaks.

Marketing images of a new Samsung device were shared by WinFuture. Thought to be called the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the phone retains a hole-punch display fora front-facing camera. Its triple-camera system, however, resembles what you'd see on the iPhone 11 and Pixel 4: Whereas the Galaxy Note 10 has a camera row, the Note 10 Lite has more of a rectangular camera housing.

The camera on the Note 10 Lite sort of looks like the camera on the recently leaked Galaxy S11, as well, but with fewer lenses, obviously.

The leaked Note 10 Lite renders show the phone will be available in black, red, and gradient colours. It also might have an S Pen, which will be different from other S Pens. A Bluetooth certification for the Note 10 Lite spotted by GSM Arena proves the stylus should support Bluetooth 5.1, which will allow the phone itself to have a better understanding of the S Pen’s location for air gestures.

Other than that, details about specs were pretty scarce. Due to its "Lite" name, we suspect the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be a lesser-powerful, cheaper version of the standard Note 10 - much like the Galaxy S10E is a cheaper version of the Galaxy S10. But we don't know for sure.

