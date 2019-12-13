After a long and winding road to get its first Galaxy Fold to market, Samsung has a second-gen device in the works. But unlike the original, it's rumoured that the Fold 2 will sport a clamshell folding design.

This feature rounds up all the leaks, rumours and speculation surrounding the next-gen Galaxy Fold. Here's everything we know so far...

Possible 18 February announcement

To be priced as a flagship candybar phone

Samsung usually announces its flagship Galaxy S range - which will be the S11 and S11+ - ahead of Mobile World Congress. Rumours say that 18 February will bring the reveal of those phones and that might see the new Galaxy Fold announced at the same time.

However, we like the idea of Samsung launching this phone at MWC. With the flagship out of the way, Samsung has the stage to show-off its next-gen Fold device, so we might see a glimpse of the Fold 2 at MWC 2020 in late February. Nothing is confirmed yet.

As for the price, there's a rumour that Samsung is going to be positioning the Fold 2 alongside the Galaxy S11 in terms of price. That will mean it's a lower spec phone, but more accessible. That could see it come in under €/$/£1000

Clamshell design rumoured

6.7-inch display rumoured

Smaller than original Fold

Ultra Thin Glass (UTG)

Where the Fold 2, or W20, is rumoured to differ dramatically from the original is with its design: the second-gen Fold is said to sport a clamshell design, which would suggest a smaller folding device, akin to the Moto Razr.

Right now, however, nobody has seen this rumoured device. Switching from a phone that opens into tablet-like size into a phone that folds down into a half size is a significantly different approach.

There has been some association with Samsung trademarking Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) and utilising it as part of the Fold 2 project. UTG is so much thinner than normal glass, making it durable and scratch resistant – although we're still not 100 per cent sure it's applicable in a folding-screen device. We shall have to wait and see.

5G connectivity

At this early stage there's no concrete specification. But with those dual screens, expect premium levels of power – perhaps the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 platform?

Otherwise the only obvious expectation is for 5G connectivity, as the W20 5G name states. That's something the original Fold was sorely lacking, so for next-gen speeds to be possible in the Fold 2 makes perfectly good sense.

Here are all the rumours and leaks surrounding the new Galaxy Fold so far.

Images claiming to show the forthcoming Samsung clamshell folding phone have appeared on Weibo, giving a good look at the potential design of Samsung's next folding phone.

As we first touched upon back in October 2019, Samsung is looking to patent 'UTG' (that's Ultra Thin Glass), which it is producing via Dowoo Insys. It's scratch-resistant, tougher than plastic coatings, but doesn't necessarily get around the problems of glass fragility - especially for a folding device.

Although this story suggests the Samsung Galaxy S11 might launch on 18 February, it's possible that the next folding phone will be unveiled at the same event.

Rumours suggest that the next Galaxy Fold will be a clamshell design and positioned in a slightly more affordable space.

Samsung revealed a folding flip phone at a developer conference, introducing it as a concept model, but giving an insight into where Samsung might go with folding phones in the future.

Concept renders based on Samsung patents give us a look at what a Samsung flip phone might look like.

Way back before the original Fold even launched proper, renders appeared of what the next-gen device could look like, complete with edge-to-edge screen and no pesky notches in the way.

