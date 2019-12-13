After a long and winding road to get its first Galaxy Fold to market, Samsung has a second-gen device in the works. But unlike the original, it's rumoured that the Fold 2 – also known as the W20 5G, if you like coded language – will sport a clamshell folding design.

This feature rounds up all the leaks, rumours and speculation surrounding the next-gen Galaxy Fold, in addition to what we want to see features. Here's everything we know so far...

Announcement: TBC (mid February possible)

Launch: TBC

Price: TBC

Samsung usually announces its flagship Galaxy S range – which will be the S11 and S11+ – ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC). For 2020 that means with the flagship out of the way, Samsung has the stage to show-off its next-gen Fold device, so we might see a glimpse of the Fold 2 at MWC 2020 in mid February.

However, nothing is confirmed yet. So while we can speculate mid-Feb for things to get real, we'll just have to wait and see. As for the price, we'd be plucking that out of thin air – but, based on the original's sky-high asking price – don't expect the Fold 2 to be cheap by any means.

Clamshell design rumoured

Smaller than original Fold

Ultra Thin Glass (UTG)

Where the Fold 2, or W20, is rumoured to differ dramatically from the original is with its design: the second-gen Fold is said to sport a clamshell design, which would suggest a smaller folding device, akin to the Moto Razr.

Right now, however, nobody has seen this rumoured device. Switching from a phone that opens into tablet-like size into a phone that folds down into a half size is a significantly different approach.

There has been some association with Samsung trademarking Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) and utilising it as part of the Fold 2 project. UTG is so much thinner than normal glass, making it durable and scratch resistant – although we're still not 100 per cent sure it's applicable in a folding-screen device. We shall have to wait and see.

5G connectivity

At this early stage there's no concrete specification. But with those dual screens, expect premium levels of power – perhaps the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 platform?

Otherwise the only obvious expectation is for 5G connectivity, as the W20 5G name states. That's something the original Fold was sorely lacking, so for next-gen speeds to be possible in the Fold 2 makes perfectly good sense.

Improve presence of crease

Camera improvements front and rear

Get rid of the screen notch / punch-hole

Price drop to make device more accessible

With information a little thin on the ground at the moment, it's anyone's guess what the Galaxy Fold 2 will be like. But that doesn't stop us having wishes and expectations.

Assuming the Fold 2 is like the original, we'd love to see a reduction in bezel, the banishing of screen notches and the punch-hole for the camera. All that is possible, putting it within reach for Samsung to make a much improved device.

That said, if the Fold 2 W20 5G is a smaller clamshell device, then it's a total change of pace. In that instance we'd want to see a battery capacity that'll promise to last – the Moto Razr has a worringly low capacity, for example – and maximum screen real-estate from the smaller footprint product.

There also needs to be all-round improvement for the cameras, which is something that Samsung is known to be working on for the S11 and S11+ flagships. Carrying such features over the next-gen Fold makes perfect sense.

Oh, and let's not forget about price. The original Fold is pricey, at around $2,000. So we'd like the Fold 2 to be more accessible for a wider audience to consider.

Here are all the rumours and leaks surrounding the Galaxy Fold 2 so far.

As we first touched upon back in October 2019, Samsung is looking to patent 'UTG' (that's Ultra Thin Glass), which it is producing via Dowoo Insys. It's scratch-resistant, tougher than plastic coatings, but doesn't necessarily get around the problems of glass fragility - especially for a folding device.

Way back before the original Fold even launched proper, renders appeared of what the next-gen device could look like, complete with edge-to-edge screen and no pesky notches in the way.

