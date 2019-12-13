Is the Galaxy Fold a success? Samsung reveals how many it sold

The Galaxy Fold costs $2,000. How many people do you know who are willing to pay that much for it, or perhaps have already bought one?

We at Pocket-lint don't know many who own a Galaxy Fold, probably because of all the criticism over its fumbled launch earlier this year. Samsung finally released the Galaxy Fold in September, following many delays. Samsung said it had to redesign parts of the phone to make it more durable.

Nevertheless, there are still many people who've already forked over their hard-earned cash to pick up Samsung's first folding phone. Samsung Electronics president Young Sohn even told TechCrunch at its Disrupt event in Berlin that there are "a million people that want to use this product at $2,000 each". He later revealed Samsung claims to have sold one million Galaxy Fold handsets.

While that figure pales in comparison to the tens of millions of phones that Samsung moves every few months, it suggests there is a strong interest in foldables. Perhaps that's why so many companies, from Microsoft to Motorola, are now exploring making foldables of their own.

It's worth noting that we don't have enough hands to count the number of smaller companies that can't sell even budget smartphones, let alone premium ones. So one-million sold Galaxy Folds is an impressive start.

It'll be interesting to see how Samsung responds to such feedback. You can watch the Sohn interview at TechCrunch Disrupt here.

Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.